Mahomet-Seymour slides past Eureka in fretful clash 46-37

Mahomet-Seymour derailed Eureka's hopes after a 46-37 verdict on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Eureka faced off against Washington and Mahomet-Seymour took on Taylorville on December 5 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap
