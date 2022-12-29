 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory beat against Galesburg 51-41

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour called "game" in the waning moments of a 51-41 defeat of Galesburg at Mahomet-Seymour High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Galesburg played in a 39-34 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 21, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Rantoul and Galesburg took on Pekin on December 20 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News