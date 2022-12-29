Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory beat against Galesburg 51-41

Mahomet-Seymour called "game" in the waning moments of a 51-41 defeat of Galesburg at Mahomet-Seymour High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Galesburg played in a 39-34 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Rantoul and Galesburg took on Pekin on December 20 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
