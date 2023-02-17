Mahomet-Seymour lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 17 to propel past Normal West for a 58-26 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game

In recent action on Feb. 9, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln . For results, click here. Normal West took on Urbana on Feb. 9 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.

