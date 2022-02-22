Mahomet-Seymour edges Rochester in snug affair 34-33

Mahomet-Seymour found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rochester 34-33 in Illinois girls basketball on February 22.
The Bulldogs darted in front of the Rockets 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 16-12 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Rochester moved ahead of Mahomet-Seymour 28-23 to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 10, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Mt Zion on February 15 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
