Mahomet-Seymour cancels check from Effingham 48-37

Mahomet-Seymour handed Effingham a tough 48-37 loss in Illinois girls basketball action on January 29.
Mahomet-Seymour's shooting moved to a 28-22 lead over Effingham at halftime.
