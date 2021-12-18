 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Macon Meridian pockets solid victory over Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Macon Meridian wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Maroa-Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Macon Meridian at the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 23-18 lead over Macon Meridian heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Macon Meridian's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 11-10 scoring edge over Maroa-Forsyth.

In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on December 13 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News