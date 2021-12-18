Macon Meridian pockets solid victory over Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Macon Meridian wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Maroa-Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Macon Meridian at the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 23-18 lead over Macon Meridian heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Macon Meridian's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 11-10 scoring edge over Maroa-Forsyth.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.