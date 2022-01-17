Lombard Montini finds its footing in victory over Chicago Latin 73-47

Lombard Montini earned a convincing 73-47 win over Chicago Latin in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago Mother Mcauley and Chicago Latin took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on January 8 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
