Lombard Montini dismantles Chicago Payton 68-15

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Lombard Montini turned out the lights on Chicago Payton 68-15 at Chicago Payton College Prep on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Payton faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Lombard Montini took on Chicago Marist on January 16 at Lombard Montini High School. For more, click here.
