Litchfield dominates Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24

Raymond Lincolnwood had no answers as Litchfield compiled a 50-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Litchfield moved in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Panthers registered a 27-16 advantage at half over the Lancers.

Litchfield jumped to a 37-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Panthers added to their advantage with a 13-1 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 26, Litchfield faced off against Pana. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 4 at Granite City High School.

