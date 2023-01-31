 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Litchfield dominates Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24

Raymond Lincolnwood had no answers as Litchfield compiled a 50-24 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Litchfield moved in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Panthers registered a 27-16 advantage at half over the Lancers.

Litchfield jumped to a 37-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Panthers added to their advantage with a 13-1 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 26, Litchfield faced off against Pana . For a full recap, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 24 at Granite City High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

