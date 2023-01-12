Litchfield designs winning blueprint against Virden North Mac 46-30

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Litchfield still prevailed 46-30 against Virden North Mac in Illinois girls basketball on January 12.
In recent action on January 5, Virden North Mac faced off against Carlinville and Litchfield took on Gillespie on January 5 at Litchfield. For more, click here.
