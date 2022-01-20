Lisle topples Braidwood Reed-Custer 33-25

Lisle upended Braidwood Reed-Custer for a narrow 33-25 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.
Recently on January 8 , Lisle squared up on Elmhurst Timothy Christian High School in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.