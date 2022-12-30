 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle takes a toll on Braidwood Reed-Custer 37-27

  • 0

Lisle called "game" in the waning moments of a 37-27 defeat of Braidwood Reed-Custer in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Lisle and Braidwood Reed-Custer faced off on January 20, 2022 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Lisle squared off with West Chicago Wheaton Academy in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News