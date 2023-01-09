Lisle engulfs Streator in point barrage 52-32

Lisle delivered all the smoke to disorient Streator and flew away with a 52-32 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Lisle faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer and Streator took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 2 at Streator High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.