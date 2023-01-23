Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family thumps Bridgeview Universal in punishing decision 48-23

Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bridgeview Universal during a 48-23 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.
