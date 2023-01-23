 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family thumps Bridgeview Universal in punishing decision 48-23

  • 0

Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bridgeview Universal during a 48-23 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.

In recent action on January 12, Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family faced off against Bridgeview Universal and Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family took on Bridgeview Universal on January 12 at Bridgeview Universal High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News