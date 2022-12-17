Lisle Benet unloads on Arlington Heights St. Viator 61-40

Lisle Benet offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Arlington Heights St. Viator during this 61-40 victory on December 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Lisle Benet and Arlington Heights St. Viator played in a 53-40 game on December 18, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 7, Lisle Benet faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Arlington Heights St. Viator took on Chicago Hope on December 10 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For a full recap, click here.
