 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle Benet triggers avalanche over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 66-40

  • 0

Lisle Benet stomped on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 66-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 7.

The last time Lisle Benet and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic played in a 50-27 game on December 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on November 30, Lisle Benet squared off with La Grange Lyons Township in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News