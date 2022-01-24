Lisle Benet tops La Grange Park Nazareth 45-31

Riding a wave of production, Lisle Benet dunked La Grange Park Nazareth 45-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 19, Lisle Benet faced off against Mundelein Carmel Catholic and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago Marist on January 19 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. Click here for a recap
