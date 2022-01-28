Lisle Benet severs Chicago Marist's hopes 59-43

Lisle Benet put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Marist 59-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Butler College Prep and Lisle Benet took on Rock Island on January 22 at Lisle Benet Academy. For more, click here.
