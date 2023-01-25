Lisle Benet rains down on Oak Park Fenwick 55-31

Lisle Benet offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Oak Park Fenwick during this 55-31 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Oak Park Fenwick squared off with January 15, 2022 at Oak Park Fenwick High School last season.
