Lisle Benet rains down on Aurora Waubonsie Valley 63-46

Riding a wave of production, Lisle Benet dunked Aurora Waubonsie Valley 63-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Redwings made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
Lisle Benet's shooting jumped to a 29-25 lead over Aurora Waubonsie Valley at halftime.
The Redwings' control showed as they carried a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
