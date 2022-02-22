Lisle Benet rains down on Aurora Waubonsie Valley 63-46

Riding a wave of production, Lisle Benet dunked Aurora Waubonsie Valley 63-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Redwings made the first move by forging a 15-14 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

Lisle Benet's shooting jumped to a 29-25 lead over Aurora Waubonsie Valley at halftime.

The Redwings' control showed as they carried a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

