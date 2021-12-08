Lisle Benet pulls python act on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 50-27

Lisle Benet earned a convincing 50-27 win over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.
The Redwings opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.
The Redwings registered a 26-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
