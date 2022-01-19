Lisle Benet pockets solid victory over Mundelein Carmel Catholic 39-35

Lisle Benet knocked off Mundelein Carmel Catholic 39-35 at Lisle Benet Academy on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Lisle Benet faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Mundelein Carmel Catholic took on Chicago Marist on January 10 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For more, click here.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 34-34 duel in the first quarter.
Lisle Benet's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 5-1 points differential.
