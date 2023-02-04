Lisle Benet dumped Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 50-40 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic squared off with December 8, 2021 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Chicago Marist . For more, click here. Lisle Benet took on Joliet Catholic on January 28 at Joliet Catholic Academy. For a full recap, click here.

