Lisle Benet mauls Joliet Catholic in strong effort 70-34

Lisle Benet's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Joliet Catholic 70-34 at Joliet Catholic Academy on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Lisle Benet and Joliet Catholic played in a 64-30 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
