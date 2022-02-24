Lisle Benet knocks off Naperville North 55-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lisle Benet didn't mind, dispatching Naperville North 55-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Lisle Benet opened with an 18-14 advantage over Naperville North through the first quarter.
The Redwings' shooting darted to a 33-19 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
The Redwings' position showed as they carried a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Naperville North rallied in the final quarter, but Lisle Benet skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
