Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lisle Benet did just enough to beat Geneva 50-48 on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Lisle Benet faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.