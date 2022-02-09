Lisle Benet edges Lombard Montini in snug affair 57-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisle Benet wore a victory shine after clipping Lombard Montini 57-48 in Illinois girls basketball on February 9.
Lisle Benet broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead over Lombard Montini.
Recently on January 28 , Lisle Benet squared up on Chicago Marist in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
