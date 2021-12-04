Lisle Benet collects skin-tight win against Libertyville 50-46

Lisle Benet edged Libertyville in a close 50-46 encounter during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Redwings opened a slim 21-20 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Lisle Benet's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 29-26 scoring edge over Libertyville.
