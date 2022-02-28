Lisle Benet claims gritty victory against Chicago Whitney Young 44-37

Lisle Benet topped Chicago Whitney Young 44-37 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Dolphins took the lead 32-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Lisle Benet outscored Chicago Whitney Young 15-5 in the final period.
In recent action on February 22, Lisle Benet faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Kenwood on February 22 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.
