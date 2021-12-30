Lisle Benet cancels check from Chicago Marist 66-55

Saddled up and ready to go, Lisle Benet spurred past Chicago Marist 66-55 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 30.
In recent action on December 20, Lisle Benet faced off against Naperville North and Chicago Marist took on Edwardsville on December 21 at Edwardsville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.