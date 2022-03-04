Lincolnshire Stevenson escapes close call with Lisle Benet 36-28

Lincolnshire Stevenson knocked off Lisle Benet 36-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Redwings authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Patriots 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots' offense darted to a 14-11 lead over the Redwings at the intermission.

Lincolnshire Stevenson's leg-up showed as it carried a 19-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

