Lincolnshire Stevenson escapes close call with Lisle Benet 36-28

Lincolnshire Stevenson knocked off Lisle Benet 36-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Redwings authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Patriots 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots' offense darted to a 14-11 lead over the Redwings at the intermission.
Lincolnshire Stevenson's leg-up showed as it carried a 19-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
