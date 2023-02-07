Lincoln played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Taylorville during a 76-47 beating in Illinois girls basketball action on February 7.

The last time Lincoln and Taylorville played in a 57-31 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion . For results, click here. Taylorville took on Mattoon on January 31 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.

