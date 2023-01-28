Lincoln takes victory lap past Charleston 77-15

Lincoln's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Charleston during a 77-15 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Lincoln faced off against Peoria and Charleston took on Terre Haute South on January 17 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.
