Lincoln snatches victory over Peoria 48-41

Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 48-41 win over Peoria in Illinois girls basketball action on January 21.
Last season, Peoria and Lincoln squared off with January 22, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Lincoln faced off against Wheaton North and Peoria took on Maryland Heights Pattonville on January 14 at Peoria High School. For results, click here.
