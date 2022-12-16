Lincoln smashes through Effingham 81-43

Lincoln gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Effingham 81-43 on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Effingham and Lincoln squared off with February 7, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Lincoln squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.