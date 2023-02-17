Lincoln's river of points eventually washed away Champaign Central in a 74-37 cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Lincoln charged in front of Champaign Central 27-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Railsplitters registered a 49-16 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Lincoln pulled to a 68-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Railsplitters' advantage was wide enough to weather the Maroons' 12-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

