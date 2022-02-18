Lincoln plants its flag on Champaign Centennial 56-27

Lincoln scored early and often in a 56-27 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois girls basketball action on February 18.
Recently on February 10 , Lincoln squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Lincoln roared in front of Champaign Centennial 49-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Railsplitters closed out the win by holding serve in a 7-7 final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.