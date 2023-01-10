Lincoln makes Champaign Central walk the plank 55-21

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Lincoln did exactly that with a 55-21 win against Champaign Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 5, Lincoln faced off against Pleasant Plains and Champaign Central took on Galesburg on December 27 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
