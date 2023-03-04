NORMAL — Lincoln High School's players watched Nazareth Academy hoist the Class 3A Girls State Tournament trophy Saturday already determined to follow the Roadrunners' path.

The LaGrange Park school, motivated by a loss in last year's championship game, used a 13-0 run to start the second half to gain control and held on for a 63-52 victory against the Railsplitters in the Class 3A title game at CEFCU Arena.

While the loss ended Lincoln's hopes of becoming the first unbeaten Class 3A state champion — with seemingly half the town of Lincoln making the half-hour drive north to see it happen — it didn't end the Railers' resolve to get the job done in 2024.

Lincoln, which finished 36-1, returns its whole squad next season.

"We faced a lot of height throughout the year. These girls were definitely bigger than us, obviously," said Lincoln 5-foot-7 sophomore Piper Whiteman. "We definitely will take this game, capitalize on it and use what we did wrong and fix it and come back better and stronger next year."

Nazareth (35-1) was paced by 6-foot junior Olivia Austin with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Grace Carstensen (11), Mary Bridget Wilson (11) and Amalia Dray (10) also finished in double-figure scoring.

Lincoln junior All-Stater Kloe Froebe, who scored a state-tournament record 45 points in a semifinal win Friday against Deerfield, was double teamed every time she touched the ball. Froebe still led Lincoln (36-1) with 19 points to go with seven assists while Becca Heitzig added 12 points and Taryn Stolzenburg had nine points on three 3-pointers.

"They are much bigger than us. They're longer and able to get in those passing lanes. We see a lot of man (defense)," said Froebe. "This 2-3 (zone Nazareth used), if we had a few more days to work on it and not just an hour practice this morning, I think it would be a different game to play and prepare a little better."

Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer knew countering Nazareth's size — three Roadrunner starter were bigger than the 5-9 Froebe, Lincoln's tallest player — would be a challenge.

The Roadrunners shot 58.5% from the field with 36 points in the paint compared to Lincoln's 47.2% and 18 paint points. Nazareth also grabbed a 25-19 rebounding advantage and connected on 6 of 13 attempts from outside the arc.

"They did everything we could do today. I have no shame, but just pride for my team," said Rohrer. "Nazareth is a great team. We knew that coming in. We did what we could to prepare for them. The kids executed what we talked about in practice very well, just like they've done all season."

Lincoln trailed 31-25 at halftime before Nazareth began the second half on that 13-0 run to seize a 19-point advantage. After two missed shots and four turnovers on its first six possessions, Lincoln finally scored on Heitzig's jumper with 3:14 left.

Nazareth stretched the lead to 20 before Lincoln scored the last five points of the quarter to get within 49-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

Froebe's 15-footer cut the gap to 49-36 as Lincoln's loyal fans hoped for an epic comeback. Froebe sank two of three free throw attempts with 3:07 left as the Railers closed within 53-42. Stolzenburg's 3-pointer from the corner chopped Nazareth's lead to 59-50 with 1:18 left, but the Railers couldn't get closer.

"They just move the ball really well and hit a couple big shots and all of a sudden that gap is big," said Rohrer. "We know how that goes. We've been on the other side of it. We talked at halftime we have to just chip away. It took us a little while to get going.

"Halfway through the third we turned it on and started chipping away and hitting shots. It just wasn't enough time left to recover. We sure played hard the last few minutes of the game and last quarter, quarter-and-a-half. I'm proud of the kids and the way they finished today."

Lincoln's pressure trapping defense usually forces turnovers in bunches. But Nazareth's 11 turnovers were the same as Lincoln's and the Roadrunners gained a 15-11 advantage on points off turnovers.

"The Peoria game prepared us for this because Peoria is a sensational pressing team," said Nazareth head coach Ed Stritzel of his team's semifinal win against the Lions. "They bothered us a little bit yesterday. That really helped us come back 24 hours later. It's kind of the same press but a little bit different."

Stritzel said last year's four-point title game loss to Mundelein Carmel stuck with his team for the next 365 days.

"We had a goal. Last year ended with a bitter taste in our mouth," he said. "I told them we great chance to win that this year, but we're not going to let it get to us. We're going to play loose and coach loose. We've taken on all comers. It was just an amazing defensive effort."

While Carstensen is the Roadrunners' only senior, forget about a Lincoln-Nazareth rematch in next year's championship game. The Roadrunners will be bumped up to Class 4A after earning state tourney trophies in two consecutive years.

Long-time tournament observers thought Lincoln's following was the largest ever brought to CEFFU (or Redbird) Arena, bettering those from Morton in the past. The Railer players were grateful.

"I think it's really cool when we're out there on the floor and you look and see the whole side full of Lincoln Railer fans," said Froebe.

All-State teams

Three Pantagraph area players were first-team selections on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State squads.

Seniors Ellie Cahill of Eureka and Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest made Class 2A first team as did Froebe in Class 3A.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw freshman Dalia De Jesus and Pontiac junior Bailey Masching were on the Class 2A second team with Central Catholic senior Elyssa Stenger and Prairie Central senior Chloe Sisco on the third team.

Normal Community junior Olivia Corson made the Class 4A second team.

Photos: Nazareth Academy turns back Lincoln to end Railers' quest to become unbeaten state champion