Lincoln left no doubt on Monday, controlling Highland from start to finish for a 61-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 27.

Recently on Feb. 21, Lincoln squared off with Mt Zion in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.