Lincoln engulfs Dixon in point barrage 49-16

Lincoln built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-16 win over Dixon at Dixon High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Dixon faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Lincoln took on Effingham on December 16 at Effingham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
