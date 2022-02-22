Lincoln collects victory over Decatur MacArthur 72-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Lincoln put just enough pressure on Decatur MacArthur to earn a 72-57 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 22-21 margin over the Generals after the first quarter.

Lincoln's offense stomped on to a 43-27 lead over Decatur MacArthur at the intermission.

Lincoln's edge showed as it carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

