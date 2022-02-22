Lincoln collects victory over Decatur MacArthur 72-57

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretched out and finally snapped, Lincoln put just enough pressure on Decatur MacArthur to earn a 72-57 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

In recent action on February 14, Lincoln faced off against Danville and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on February 15 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 22-21 margin over the Generals after the first quarter.

Lincoln's offense stomped on to a 43-27 lead over Decatur MacArthur at the intermission.

Lincoln's edge showed as it carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

