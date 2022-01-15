Lincoln clips Galesburg in tight victory 47-41

Lincoln posted a tight 47-41 win over Galesburg for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 15.

The Railsplitters opened with a 14-10 advantage over the Silver Streaks through the first quarter.

Lincoln kept a 26-23 intermission margin at Galesburg's expense.

The Silver Streaks moved ahead of the Railsplitters 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Lincoln got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-6 to finish the game in style.

