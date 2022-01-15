 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln clips Galesburg in tight victory 47-41

  • 0

Lincoln posted a tight 47-41 win over Galesburg for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 15.

The Railsplitters opened with a 14-10 advantage over the Silver Streaks through the first quarter.

Lincoln kept a 26-23 intermission margin at Galesburg's expense.

The Silver Streaks moved ahead of the Railsplitters 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.

Lincoln got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-6 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News