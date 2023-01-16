Lincoln chalks up convincing victory over Wheaton North 91-54

Lincoln's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Wheaton North 91-54 on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Lincoln faced off against Champaign Central. For a full recap, click here.
