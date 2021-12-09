Lincoln blitzes Taylorville in convincing fashion 57-31

 Skip to main content
Lincoln's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Taylorville during a 57-31 blowout in Illinois girls basketball action on December 9.

In recent action on December 3, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon and Taylorville took on Effingham on November 30 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 9-8 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting darted to a 23-13 lead over Taylorville at the intermission.

Lincoln's command showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

