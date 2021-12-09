Lincoln blitzes Taylorville in convincing fashion 57-31

Lincoln's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Taylorville during a 57-31 blowout in Illinois girls basketball action on December 9.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 9-8 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting darted to a 23-13 lead over Taylorville at the intermission.

Lincoln's command showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

