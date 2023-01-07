Lincoln blitzes Mahomet-Seymour in dominating victory 46-21

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Lincoln put away Mahomet-Seymour 46-21 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln faced off on February 25, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Lincoln faced off against Dixon and Mahomet-Seymour took on Galesburg on December 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap.
