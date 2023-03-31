LINCOLN — Kloe Froebe’s basketball accomplishments have already reached legendary status, even with one more year left to play at Lincoln High School.

But before we celebrate what Froebe did to lead the Railsplitters to a 36-1 record and second place at the Class 3A State Tournament, let’s dive into what Froebe didn’t do.

The 5-foot-9 Froebe didn’t take too many shots to the detriment of her team. She shot 53.6 percent from the floor.

Froebe didn’t ignore her teammates when opponents focused their attention on her. She had more than three times as many assists as turnovers.

Froebe didn’t force her teammates to do the dirty work such as rebounding and defense. She averaged 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 steals.

Both what Froebe did and what she didn’t do earned her Pantagraph Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors for a second straight season.

“She is a great player and her teammates are great players, too. They all play together really well,” Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer said. “They are great friends on the court and great friends off the court. They love each other and want each other to succeed. They don’t care who scores if at the end of the night the W (win) is in our column.”

Froebe earned unanimous 3A All-State honors after averaging 28.2 points. She went over the 2,000-point career milestone while piling up 1,045 points her junior season. According to the Illinois High School Association, that single-season total ties for the eighth most in state history.

Lincoln’s all-junior starting lineup of Froebe, Taryn Stoltzenburg, Becca Heitzig, Jenna Bowman and Tori Geriets steamrolled to the 3A State Tournament and defeated Deerfield in the semifinals 76-56 as Froebe set a state tournament record for any class with 45 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds.

“I had no idea she had that many. None of her shots were forced. She was open a lot,” said Rohrer. “She was beating people off the dribble. She knows if she’s open she’s supposed to take the shot. When I heard she broke the record, of course, I was in amazement what this kid did.”

Froebe didn’t grasp the heights she was reaching until while preparing to shoot a free throw she heard the Lincoln student section chanting “She’s got 40. She’s got 40.”

“I had no idea. My mind was really focused on the flow of the game,” Froebe said. “Making sure we were still winning is all that matters to me. That game we got focused and we got ready as a team. When we are totally focused, we don’t shy away when the pressure is on. We were able to show what downstate basketball is all about.”

Top-ranked Nazareth Academy was too much for the Railers in the championship game the next day. Froebe scored 19 and Heitzig 12 as Lincoln dropped a 63-52 decision.

“No memories are negative except for the final buzzer sound,” insisted Froebe. “It was really hard at the time, but deep down whatever the outcome of that game, we made it to the state championship game and no one can ever take that away from us.”

The Railers brought out a huge and vocal turnout from supporters in basketball-crazy Lincoln. The school’s boys teams have enjoyed considerable success under veteran coach Neil Alexander, but the girls were backed with a similar ferocity.

“The support we experienced from the community and the school was really cool,” Froebe said. “We’ve been there for all the boys games. It was a positive thing to see women’s sports also receive that community support. It’s really good for our younger generations to see that.”

Froebe’s state tournament trip was a Froebe family validation. Parents Kent and Kari, older sister Kaelyn, older brother Kaden and younger brother Kruz all were in attendance at CEFCU Arena.

The Pantagraph’s boys Player of the Year in 2020, Kaden and his Lincoln teammates had advanced to the 3A sectional finals before the IHSA canceled the rest of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a goal of mine from the beginning of the season to do it for my siblings, for everything they had to go through with COVID,” said Kloe. “It meant a lot to be able to bring them along on that journey.”

Froebe now faces the monumental decision of where to play college basketball. She is holding 20-plus scholarship offers from Division I programs.

“I really tried to focus on the season and pushed that to the side a little bit,” she said. “We’ve really started to ramp that up. I’m taking a lot more visits this spring. I’m hoping to finalize what school would be the best fit for me.”

Froebe has taken an unofficial visit to Northwestern and has official visits scheduled at Colorado State and DePaul. Recruits are allowed up to five official visits. There are no restrictions on the number of unofficial visits.

“I’m hoping before summer,” Froebe said of making a commitment. “But I’m a very indecisive person so it could be later than that.”

Froebe believes she improved her game during her junior season.

“I feel like I was more confident in myself and my abilities, especially with my coaches behind me,” she said. “I got a lot stronger and a little more balanced. I’m able to control my body a little better, which I feel really helped.”

Froebe and her teammates turned their thoughts to returning to the State Tournament and winning it in 2024 mere minutes after falling short in March’s title game.

“Right after that game ended, some of my teammates and I were talking about being here next year,” said Froebe. “We talked about how we’re going to be running and jumping up and down with that state championship trophy. That hasn’t left our minds since that final buzzer sounded.”

Photos: Lincoln wins 76-56 over Deerfield during 3A semifinal game