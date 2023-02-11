It was a tough night for Bloomington Cornerstone Christian which was overmatched by Lexington in this 59-20 verdict.

In recent action on February 2, Lexington faced off against Heyworth . For a full recap, click here. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Downs Tri-Valley on February 2 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.