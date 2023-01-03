 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewistown severs Jacksonville Routt Catholic's hopes 65-47

Lewistown called "game" in the waning moments of a 65-47 defeat of Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.

The last time Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Lewistown played in a 53-40 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with White Hall North Greene in a basketball game. For results, click here.

