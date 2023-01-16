Lewistown knocks out victory beat against Glasford Illini Bluffs 58-48

Lewistown dumped Glasford Illini Bluffs 58-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Lewistown faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Elmwood on January 11 at Elmwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
